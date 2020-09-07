Tens of thousands rally against Belarus strongman

Minsk, Sept 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :Huge crowds of Belarusian protesters on Sunday flooded the capital Minsk, urging strongman Alexander Lukashenko to quit power, defying the threat of arrest and a massive deployment of forces.

More than 100,000 people are estimated to have taken to the streets of the capital Minsk over the past three weekends and AFP journalists said the crowds in Minsk might have been even larger on Sunday.

Troops, water cannon, armoured personnel carriers and armoured reconnaissance vehicles were deployed to the city centre but protesters from all walks of life -- from parents with children to students and even priests-- rallied in a show of defiance.

Viasna rights groups said at least 150 people had been detained in the capital and other cities.

Many held red-and-white flags and placards while a band beat drums and played other instruments.

Some demonstrators danced or walked on stilts.

"Despite rain and pressure from the authorities, despite repression, many more people turned up in Minsk than last Sunday," top opposition figure Maria Kolesnikova told reporters.

"I am convinced that protests will continue until we win." Unprecedented demonstrations broke out after Lukashenko, who has ruled the ex-Soviet state for 26 years, claimed re-election with 80 percent of the vote on August 9.

Opposition rival Svetlana Tikhanovskaya says she won the vote but Lukashenko's security forces have detained thousands of protesters, many of whom accused police of beatings and torture. Several people have died in the crackdown.

Tikhanovskaya left Belarus under pressure from authorities and took shelter in EU member Lithuania.