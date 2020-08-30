Tens of thousands rally for Belarus opposition march

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Minsk, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2020 ) :Tens of thousands of Belarus protesters joined an opposition rally in Minsk on Sunday in the latest mass protest against the re-election of President Alexander Lukashenko, AFP reporters at the scene and local media reported.

Despite heavy security force presence, protesters packed the centre of the Belarusian capital with crowds waving the opposition's red and white flag and chanting "Leave".