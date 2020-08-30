UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tens Of Thousands Rally For Belarus Opposition March

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 47 seconds ago Sun 30th August 2020 | 06:40 PM

Tens of thousands rally for Belarus opposition march

Minsk, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2020 ) :Tens of thousands of Belarus protesters joined an opposition rally in Minsk on Sunday in the latest mass protest against the re-election of President Alexander Lukashenko, AFP reporters at the scene and local media reported.

Despite heavy security force presence, protesters packed the centre of the Belarusian capital with crowds waving the opposition's red and white flag and chanting "Leave".

Related Topics

Protest Minsk Belarus Sunday Media Opposition

Recent Stories

SRTI Park, AUC sign MoU to support entrepreneurshi ..

26 minutes ago

SEHA concludes COVID-19 accelerator program with i ..

41 minutes ago

Minister of Climate Change visits Al Ain Farms, te ..

56 minutes ago

Ministry of Health, Royal Children’s Hospital Me ..

1 hour ago

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace, Austrian P ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Municipality opens Mushrif Park for cycling ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.