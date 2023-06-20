Tensions high in DR Congo six months ahead of vote

Kinshasa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) :Key elections are looming in DR Congo, where political tensions combined with a security crisis and economic woes are creating a powerful and troubling brew.

Sub-Saharan Africa's biggest country votes on December 20 for the presidency, national legislature, provincial assemblies and local councils.

The complex ballot will be a crucial test of stability in a sprawling nation whose 63 years of post-colonial history have been marked by coups and iron-fisted rule.

Four opposition figures are already crying foul over the organisation of the vote, accusing President Felix Tshisekedi of a stitchup.

They say a voter registration drive is flawed and the two bodies overseeing the vote are dominated by Tshisekedi supporters.

Voter registration unfolded over three months among a population of some 100 million in a country the size of continental western Europe.

But an external audit of the electoral roll lasted just five days -- and registration was unable to take place in parts of the Democratic Republic of Congo's east, which has been in the grip of armed groups for years.

"We have decided against submitting candidacies for every election level until the electoral roll is compiled again, in transparency," Martin Fayulu told the press on Monday, speaking in the name of his own supporters and not of his allies.