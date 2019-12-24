UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tensions In Ivory Coast As Ex-rebel Chief's Plane Diverted

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 24th December 2019 | 01:40 AM

Tensions in Ivory Coast as ex-rebel chief's plane diverted

Abidjan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019 ) :Former Ivory Coast rebel chief and presidential candidate Guillaume Soro landed Monday in neighbouring Ghana after his private flight was diverted "against his will", his party said.

Soro's planned return to the Ivory Coast as candidate in next year's ballot is raising tensions in the West African country whose 2010-2011 election ended in deadly violence between rival supporters.

Returning on a private flight following a six-month absence, Soro was diverted to Accra, according to Alain Lobognon, a spokesman for the Generations and people in solidarity party or GPS.

In Abidjan, security forces in uniform and plain clothes stormed the GPS headquarters just after Lobognon told reporters Soro had been "prevented from returning to his country" to "take part in the electoral process." A source close to the Ivory Coast presidency said Soro had asked the plane to land in Ghana to avoid "arrest upon arrival" in Abidjan.

Security personnel were present at the airport as well, according to an AFP reporter at the scene.

The GPS headquarters, in a private home next to the US embassy in Abidjan, had been surrounded by armed men who pushed their way inside and forced the occupants to leave.

Members of the media and party loyalists were also driven from the area.

Soro is a former ally of President Alassane Ouattara, but the two since have had a falling out.

The 2020 presidential election scheduled for October looks set to take place in tense conditions.

Violence in 2010-2011 that followed a previous election caused 3,000 deaths, and local elections last year were also marred by fraud and fighting.

Soro headed rebels fighting against then President Laurent Gbagbo in the country's civil war in 2002.

The revolt cut the former French colony into a rebel-held north and government-controlled south, triggering years of unrest.

Gbagbo was later ousted after refusing to concede defeat to his arch-rival Ouattara in the 2010 election.

de-pgf/wai/pma

Related Topics

Election Soro Accra Abidjan Ivory Coast Ghana October 2020 Media From Airport

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler receives Hamdan bin Zayed

13 minutes ago

Ministry of Infrastructure Development to launch 3 ..

28 minutes ago

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed honours Supreme Commi ..

58 minutes ago

UAE, Eretria decades of distinguished relations

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives members of UAE MuayThai ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives President of Eritrea

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.