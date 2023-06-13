Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) :Spain's hard left may have agreed to join forces to contest July's snap election but tensions remain high between Podemos and the leftist alliance Sumar, which could prove costly at the ballot box.

"Spain wanted us to join hands and we have done that," Sumar's head Yolanda Diaz, who is also labour minister, said at the weekend after brokering a deal bringing together some 15 political groupings to the left of Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's governing Socialists.

The last-minute deal, which seeks to head off a fractured vote, was hailed as "a demonstration of responsibility" by Sanchez, whose re-election hopes depend on the support of the hard left.

He announced the election on May 29 a day after his Socialists and Podemos, their hard-left coalition partner, suffered a drubbing in local and regional contests, bringing forward a vote widely expected at the year's end.

Getting Podemos on board, until now the main hard-left party, was key -- but the discussions lasted weeks and were not easy.

"For the left, that agreement is a relief," said Paloma Roman, a political scientist at Madrid's Complutense University, who recalled the "disastrous results" chalked up by the hard left during the May 28 elections.

"They can aspire to something better" on July 23, she told AFP.

Polls have long tipped the right-wing Popular Party (PP) to win next month's vote.

But without a majority, the PP would be forced to rely on the far-right Vox to govern, offering a glimmer of hope for the left.

With the hard left now united, Sanchez's Socialists could reassemble a minority government that could rule with the backing of several regional parties.