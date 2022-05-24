UrduPoint.com

Tensions Rise Ahead Of DR Congo Presidential Election

Faizan Hashmi Published May 24, 2022 | 11:00 AM

Tensions rise ahead of DR Congo presidential election

Kinshasa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2022 ) :DR Congo's presidential election is over a year away, but political tensions are escalating in the vast and volatile country as candidates line up and fears grow the vote will be fraudulent.

Elections in the central African nation frequently turn violent, with dozens of protesters killed. They are also often criticised by observers.

But the last presidential election in the Democratic Republic of Congo, in 2018, heralded the first peaceful transfer of power in Kinshasa since independence from Belgium in 1960.

The vote was nonetheless marred by accusations of irregularities and the European Union and others cast doubt over its credibility.

According to official results, incumbent President Felix Tshisekedi won, replacing former leader Joseph Kabila after 18 years in power.

Tshisekedi has declared he will stand for president again in a poll planned for late 2023.

However, fears of tampering are already stalking the electoral process, and pressures around political circles in the capital have begun to mount.

Tshisekedi's ruling coalition in the national assembly recently rejected an amendment to electoral law that would have banned politicians from distributing money during campaigns, for example.

It also struck down an effort to force the publication of votes by polling station. At present, DR Congo's electoral commission publishes a single tally of results.

"With these rejections, the electoral law enshrines tampering and fraud," said opposition MP Claudel Lubaya.

Martin Fayulu, a politician who claims he was robbed of victory in the 2018 election, told AFP that if Tshisekedi wins the 2023 poll "the country will be at war".

Fayulu, along with former president Kabila, who retains swathes of popular support, have both announced that they will contest the coming election.

