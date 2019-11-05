UrduPoint.com
'Terminator' Takes Top Spot But Underwhelms N.America Box Office

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 08:10 AM

Los Angeles, Nov 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :"Terminator: Dark Fate" opened atop the North American box office this weekend with a take of $29 million, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations said Monday, but analysts said that figure fell far below expectations.

After all, the sixth and latest installment in the franchise -- reuniting stars Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton with series creator James Cameron -- cost $185 million to make.

"A storied Hollywood film franchise has been terminated -- at least for the foreseeable future," said The Hollywood Reporter.

The Paramount film has Sarah Connor (Hamilton) fighting to protect a young girl from a deadly Terminator arrived from the future.

Dark comic-book thriller "Joker," which is in its fifth week at theaters, took $13.5 million in the Friday-to-Sunday period. Joaquin Phoenix plays Batman's notorious nemesis in the Warner Bros. film.

In third place was Disney's "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil" at $13.

1 million. The film once again stars Angelina Jolie playing the evil sorceress, and adds Michelle Pfeiffer as the scheming Queen Ingrith.

New biopic "Harriet" -- the story of Harriet Tubman's escape from slavery and work to help free other slaves -- surprised analysts with its fourth-place finish, earning $11.7 million.

It was a strong showing for a historical drama. The film has earned a rare A+ CinemaScore rating from audiences, and British star Cynthia Erivo has earned strong reviews for her performance in the title role.

In fifth was United Artists' computer-animated "The Addams Family," at $8.3 million. The funny/spooky film features the voices of Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron, Snoop Dogg and Bette Midler.

Rounding out the top 10 were: "Zombieland: Double Tap" ($7.4 million) "Countdown" ($5.8 million) "Black and Blue" ($4.1 million)"Motherless Brooklyn" ($3.5 million)"Arctic Dogs" ($2.9 million)

