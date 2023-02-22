'Terrible' plight of international students who fled Ukraine

Leicester, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :Korrine was a second-year medical student in the city of Dnipro in eastern Ukraine when its conflict with Russia began last year.

The 27-year-old, from Leicester in central England, fled the country along with a group of Zimbabwean students.

"When it actually started kicking off, I realised we were on our own," she told AFP.

Before the conflict, Korrine was among tens of thousands of international students in Ukraine, many from developing countries, who paid relatively low fees for courses such as medicine and dentistry.

After fleeing the country, they have found they cannot access the same benefits and rights as exiled Ukrainians.

Since returning to Leicester, Korrine has been left in limbo unable to continue her studies.

A naturalised British woman born in Zimbabwe who uses the moniker Korrine online, she asked for her real name to be withheld after receiving racist abuse when discussing her plight.

Meanwhile, her former international classmates who also left Dnipro are now "in a terrible situation," she said.

"Most of them are homeless, they've just been trying to go from place to place." She has taken up their cause, contacting UK universities, engaging with the United Nations as a "youth champion" and meeting Ukraine's education minister.

"It's just been a lot of knocking on doors and having them slammed in your face," Korrine added.

"We experienced the same thing (as Ukrainians). We were living in the same country. Why is it that there's no empathy? ""A lot of the students can't go back to their own countries."