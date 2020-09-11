UrduPoint.com
Terror At Sea: Rohingya Migrants Tell Of 200-day Ordeal

Fri 11th September 2020 | 11:50 AM

Terror at sea: Rohingya migrants tell of 200-day ordeal

Lhokseumawe, Indonesia, Sept 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :When hundreds of Rohingya refugees paid traffickers to escape their squalid camp in Bangladesh, they were promised a new life in Malaysia after just one week at sea.

Instead, the group of mostly women and children suffered more than 200 days of terror on the high seas, until they landed this week on Indonesia's northern coast, where they are now back in refugee tents.

Beaten by the traffickers, they battled hunger and thirst as storms lashed their wooden vessel, and watched in horror as the corpses of scores who died were tossed overboard, according to survivor accounts.

"We were told that we'd reach Malaysia in seven or eight days, but we floated in the water for months," one male survivor told AFP from a makeshift tent camp on Indonesia's Sumatra island.

"We suffered miserably. (The crew) tortured us all the time, beating and cutting us."Kamrun Nahar, another survivor, said she lost count of how many bodies were thrown into the sea, adding "mothers and their children died" after succumbing to illness.

The new accounts -- and those of nearly 100 Rohingya who landed in Indonesia in June -- suggest some 800 migrants left Bangladesh on a large boat around March before being split onto smaller vessels.

