Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

'Terrorist' Attacks Kill 44 In Burkina Faso: Governor

Faizan Hashmi Published April 09, 2023 | 01:10 AM

'Terrorist' attacks kill 44 in Burkina Faso: governor

Ouagadougou, April 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2023 ) :Forty-four civilians have been killed by "armed terrorist groups" in two villages in northeastern Burkina Faso, near the Niger border, a regional governor said Saturday.

The provisional toll of "this despicable and barbaric attack" which targeted the villages of Kourakou and Tondobi in northeast Burkina Faso overnight Thursday "is 44 civilians killed and others wounded," said Rodolphe Sorgho, lieutenant-governor of the Sahel region.

Sorgho said that 31 people had died in Kourakou and 13 in Tondobi.

The regional official said that an army offensive put "out of action the armed terrorist groups" that carried out the killings.

The governor also assured that "actions to stabilise the area are under way".

The twin attacks happened close to the village of Seytenga, where 86 civilians were killed last June in one of the bloodiest attacks of a long-running insurgency.

Burkina Faso's new military chief on Thursday vowed to step up a "dynamic offensive" against jihadists following a string of insurgent attacks since the start of the year.

"The dynamic offensive under way in the past few weeks will be stepped up to force armed groups to lay down their weapons," said Colonel Celestin Simpore after a handover ceremony following his appointment last week.

Sorgho on Saturday invited the local population to join the Front for the Defence of the Fatherland (FDS) -- a pro-junta movement, and enrol in the VDP volunteer militia.

Since the jihadists launched their campaign from neighbouring Mali in 2015, more than 10,000 civilians, troops and police have been killed, according to one NGO estimate, and at least two million people have been displaced.

Burkina Faso witnessed two coups last year. Since junta leader Ibrahim Traore seized power in September, the activities of all political parties and civil society organisations in the country have been suspended.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Army Police Governor Civil Society Died Mali Burkina Faso Niger June September Border 2015 All From Million

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler receives RAK Crown Prince, Ramadan wel ..

Ajman Ruler receives RAK Crown Prince, Ramadan well-wishers

56 minutes ago
 UAQ Ruler receives RAK Crown Prince, Ramadan well- ..

UAQ Ruler receives RAK Crown Prince, Ramadan well-wishers

56 minutes ago
 British Pakistani Formula Racer Enaam Ahmed sets 3 ..

British Pakistani Formula Racer Enaam Ahmed sets 3rd fastest time at Indianapoli ..

2 hours ago
 Taiwan Says Detected 71 Chinese Military Jets, 9 V ..

Taiwan Says Detected 71 Chinese Military Jets, 9 Vessels Approaching Island on A ..

2 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

2 hours ago
 Senegal harvests first experimental homegrown whea ..

Senegal harvests first experimental homegrown wheat

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.