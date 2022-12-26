Terrorists PKK supporters violence in Paris upset French residents, shop owners

PARIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2022 ) :Acts of violence in Paris since Friday, committed by the PKK terror group's supporters, upset French people in the area.

On Friday, a 69-year-old gunman -- retired train driver William M., reportedly a gun enthusiast with a history of weapons offenses -- opened fire at a cultural center and nearby hairdressing salon, killing at least three people and wounding three others, according to local media reports.

PKK supporters gathered in the area soon after Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin visited the scene on Friday. They then started acts of violence and clashed with the police.

During the weekend, thousands of supporters of the terror group marched in Paris, chanting pro-PKK slogans and carrying posters of the terror group's so-called leaders. They then ripped off paving stones and threw them at the police, nearby homes, and shops. The attackers also used fireworks and sparklers, destroying bus stops.

The police partially intervened, occasionally using tear gas against the attackers. Residents and shop owners expressed their shock and sorrow to Anadolu Agency.

A Parisian woman -- who wanted to remain anonymous -- said she regrets to see so much violence and vandalism in Paris streets. "It's very saddening to see this on Christmas day," she added.

A shop owner said he had to close his shop due to violence by PKK supporters who set vehicles on fire near his shop. He also added that those incidents "deteriorate Paris' image." The shop owner also deplored the loss of revenue caused by the acts of violence.

Another restaurant owner said their revenue was cut from €20,000 ($21,250) to €3,000 on Saturday since he had to close his restaurant early. A resident explained that many shops will not be able to open soon due to the reparations of the public areas that have been damaged during the clashes.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. Though normally officially banned, the terror group also has a presence in many European countries.