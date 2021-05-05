UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tesco Averts Investor Resolution With New Health Drive

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 05th May 2021 | 09:20 AM

Tesco averts investor resolution with new health drive

London, May 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :A group of Tesco shareholders on Wednesday axed calls for new anti-obesity plans after Britain's biggest supermarket chain agreed to extend its health drive.

ShareAction, a non-governmental organisation campaigning for responsible and sustainable finance, said that a grouping of Tesco investors have withdrawn a health-based resolution that had been scheduled for Tesco's next annual general shareholders meeting.

That would have been the first such health resolution for a UK-listed company.

"Tesco has made several concessions to avoid the proposal going to a vote," ShareAction said in a statement.

"This is a landmark win for shareholder activism on health issues." Wednesday's move comes after the retail giant announced the extension of its anti-obesity measures to its central European activities, as well as its wholesale division Booker.

The group had already unveiled plans earlier this year to boost sales of more nutritious food after pressure from ShareAction to take part in efforts to combat obesity.

However until now, those measures had only applied to the group's supermarket stores in Britain and Ireland.

"We want to make it as easy as possible for customers to shop for healthier food," said Sarah Bradbury, group quality director at Tesco, in a company statement.

"These new commitments will ensure that every customer -- wherever and however they shop with us -- will have even greater access to affordable, healthy and sustainable food." Tesco committed in March to raise sales of healthy products to 65 percent of total sales from 2025, up from 58 percent currently.

Additionally, it set 2025 targets for increasing sales of plant-based meat alternatives by four, and also wants prepared meals to contain at least one of the five daily government-recommended fruit and vegetable portions.

Tesco added Wednesday that it will publish a strategy update each year -- and wants to go further after holding talks with ShareAction.

The pressure group welcomed the move by Tesco, which is due to hold its AGM in the middle of the year.

"Obesity costs the UK £54 billion each year in lost earnings and profit, and about 10 percent of the national health budget in treating related disease," ShareAction added in its statement.

"Severely obese people have been three times more likely to be admitted to intensive care with Covid-19.

"Supermarkets play a pivotal role in population health through their influence in shaping what we eat."

Related Topics

Resolution Vote Budget Company Ireland United Kingdom March From Billion

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Biden discuss bilateral relatio ..

8 hours ago

Full digital transformation is a strategic decisio ..

8 hours ago

National vaccination campaign continues achieving ..

9 hours ago

Paper receipts give way to e-receipts at RTAâ€™s c ..

10 hours ago

Egypt, Russia May Convene Counterterrorist Consult ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.