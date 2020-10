Tesco profits surge as virus fuels online food demand

London, Oct 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :Britain's biggest retailer, supermarket giant Tesco, announced Wednesday a 42-percent jump in net profit in its first half on soaring online demand for food during the coronavirus outbreak.

Profit after tax jumped to 460 million ($585 million, 497 million Euros) in the six months to the end of August, compared with 324 million a year earlier, Tesco said in a statement.

This came despite exceptional costs of 533 million in response to the pandemic, notably the creation of 16,000 jobs to meet the growing online demand.

Tesco's operating profit dropped 4.5 percent to 1.0 billion, while group revenue climbed 6.6 percent to 26.7 billion.

Sales were fuelled by Britons increasingly switching from Tesco's largest stores to having their groceries delivered.