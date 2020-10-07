Tesco profits surge as virus fuels online food demand

London, Oct 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :Britain's biggest retailer, supermarket giant Tesco, announced Wednesday a 42-percent jump in net profit in its first half on soaring online demand for food during the coronavirus outbreak.

Profit after tax jumped to £460 million ($585 million, 497 million Euros) in the six months to the end of August, compared with £324 million a year earlier, Tesco said in a statement.

This came despite exceptional costs of £533 million in response to the pandemic, notably the creation of 16,000 jobs to meet the growing online demand.

Tesco's operating profit dropped 4.5 percent to £1.0 billion, while group revenue climbed 6.6 percent to £26.7 billion.

Sales were fuelled by Britons increasingly switching from Tesco's largest stores to having their groceries delivered.