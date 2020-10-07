UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tesco Profits Surge As Virus Fuels Online Food Demand

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 05:00 PM

Tesco profits surge as virus fuels online food demand

London, Oct 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :Britain's biggest retailer, supermarket giant Tesco, announced Wednesday a 42-percent jump in net profit in its first half on soaring online demand for food during the coronavirus outbreak.

Profit after tax jumped to £460 million ($585 million, 497 million Euros) in the six months to the end of August, compared with £324 million a year earlier, Tesco said in a statement.

This came despite exceptional costs of £533 million in response to the pandemic, notably the creation of 16,000 jobs to meet the growing online demand.

Tesco's operating profit dropped 4.5 percent to £1.0 billion, while group revenue climbed 6.6 percent to £26.7 billion.

Sales were fuelled by Britons increasingly switching from Tesco's largest stores to having their groceries delivered.

Related Topics

August From Billion Million Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ERC provides further humanitarian aid to people af ..

5 minutes ago

UNESCO-Huawei Partnered to Provide Artificial Inte ..

48 minutes ago

Grand Mufti of North Macedonia joins World Muslim ..

51 minutes ago

OPPO F17 Proâ€™s 30W VOOC 4.0 Flash Charge will ma ..

51 minutes ago

Principal Medical College visits hostels to examin ..

4 minutes ago

Spain to create more than 800,000 jobs in 3 years ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.