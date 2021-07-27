Tesla 2Q profit surges to $1.1 bn on record auto deliveries

(@FahadShabbir)

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :Tesla reported its first-ever quarterly profit above $1 billion on Monday as it reiterated its 2021 production targets despite supply chain upheaval.

Profits surged to $1.1 billion in the quarter ending June 30, up from $104 million in the year-ago period as revenues nearly doubled to $12.0 billion. The fast-growing automaker delivered more than 200,000 vehicles in the period, also a record.