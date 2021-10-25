Tesla briefly hits $1 tn in market value on Wall Street

(@FahadShabbir)

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :Tesla shares surged Monday, briefly lifting the electric car company's market value above $1 trillion, as investors shrugged off criticism from a US safety official of the fast-growing organization.

Near 1700 GMT, shares of Tesla were up almost nine percent at $990.

95, giving it a market capitalization of just under $1 trillion after earlier topping that level.

The landmark came as Elon Musk's company made multiple headlines, after Hertz announced a deal to purchase Tesla cars, while the head of the National Transportation Safety board slammed the firm for not implementing safety recommendations.