UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tesla, California Appear To End Standoff Over Restarting Factory

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 11:10 PM

Tesla, California appear to end standoff over restarting factory

San Francisco, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :California authorities have agreed to allow the reopening of the Tesla's US auto assembly plant in an apparent end to a politically charged standoff.

Authorities in Alameda County, which includes the city of Fremont, home to the plant, said they had met with Tesla representatives, reviewed the electric carmaker's safety plans for the factory and made some extra recommendations.

"If Tesla's Prevention and Control Plan includes these updates, and the public health indicators remain stable or improve, we have agreed that Tesla can begin to augment their Minimum business Operations this week in preparation for possible reopening as soon as next week," the county health agency said.

Musk said Monday the company was resuming production, defying authorities and escalating a feud over the Pacific state's pandemic shutdown.

"I will be on the line with everyone else," Musk tweeted. "If anyone is arrested, I ask that it only be me." Musk's move comes amid rising disputes over the pace of easing the lockdowns imposed by states to contain the deadly coronavirus outbreak.

The new statement from the county said police in Fremont would be on hand to verify that Tesla is observing social distancing and that other agreed upon safety measures for workers are being upheld.

Musk has been raging on Twitter for days about his unsuccessful efforts to restart production, claiming the ban violates "our Constitutional freedoms & just plain common sense!" His efforts drew the attention of others seeking a swifter resumption of economic activity, including US President Donald Trump, who tweeted his support for quick reopening.

"California should let Tesla & @elonmusk open the plant, NOW. It can be done Fast & Safely!" Trump said in a tweet Tuesday.

The US administration is pushing a reopening of the world's largest economy, battered by weeks of lockdown, even as the daily death toll has generally been rising by 1,000 to 2,500 in recent weeks.

Over the weekend, Musk threatened to move Tesla's headquarters and factory out of California as a result of the standoff.

He had complained that as Tesla was blocked from reopening, the Big Three auto manufacturers were already stepping up to resume production.

Tesla has said it would reopen with new health and safety measures including separation of workstations and regular employee temperature checks.

A CNBC report said the Fremont factory's workers would not be required to return to the job but would no longer be eligible for unemployment benefits if they remained at home.

Related Topics

Assembly World Police Business Twitter Threatened Big Three Company Trump Job From Tesla Pace (Pakistan) Limited Employment Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sindh Governor greeted on recovery from Coronaviru ..

45 seconds ago

64000 wheat bags seized from 8 godowns in Qasba Sh ..

46 seconds ago

11600 wheat bags stored in private warehouses seiz ..

48 seconds ago

Shopping centers at Tariq Road sealed for violatin ..

49 seconds ago

Government is giving technical briefing on Corona ..

53 seconds ago

Markets to be closed again, if violation of SOPs c ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.