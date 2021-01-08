New York, Jan 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :Elon Musk, the outspoken and envelope-pushing chief executive of Tesla, overtook Amazon boss Jeff Bezos to become the world's wealthiest person, US media reported Thursday.

Musk is a major shareholder of the electric car company and has benefited from Tesla's surging share price over the last year. CNBC estimated Musk's wealth at $185 billion.