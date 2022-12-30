UrduPoint.com

Tesla China To Start Delivering Two New Models

Sumaira FH Published December 30, 2022 | 05:50 PM

SHANGHAI, Dec. 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2022 ) :Tesla China will begin delivering the Model S Plaid and the Model X Plaid to customers on the Chinese mainland in the first half of 2023, the company has said.

The two new vehicle models were debuted at the 5th China International Import Expo, which was held in November.

Tesla China said the Model S Plaid has an endurance mileage of 637 km, and it can accelerate from zero to 100 km per hour in just 2.1 seconds, with a maximum speed of 322 km per hour.

Tesla's Shanghai Gigafactory delivered over 650,000 vehicles in the first 11 months of 2022. In November alone, deliveries from the Shanghai plant totaled 100,291 vehicles, a record high.

At present, Tesla has nearly 1,500 supercharging stations and 10,000 supercharging piles on the Chinese mainland.

The annual sales of the Shanghai Gigafactory are expected to hit 750,000 vehicles in 2022, according to Cui Dongshu, secretary-general of the China Passenger car Association.

