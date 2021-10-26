UrduPoint.com

Tesla Ends Above $1 Tn In Value, Dow And S&P 500 At Records

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 26th October 2021 | 01:30 AM

Tesla ends above $1 tn in value, Dow and S&P 500 at records

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :Both the Dow and S&P 500 finished at all-time records Monday, extending a bullish run on good earnings while Tesla shot above $1 trillion in market value.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended up 0.2 percent at 35,743.

78, its second straight record, and the broad-based S&P 500 climbed 0.5 percent to 4,566.92, its second record in three sessions.

The tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 0.9 percent to 15,226.71, with Tesla surging 12.7 percent to become the latest tech giant to exceed $1 trillion in market capitalization.

Related Topics

Market Tesla Dow Jones

Recent Stories

Egypt&#039;s President Sisi ends state of emergenc ..

Egypt&#039;s President Sisi ends state of emergency for first time in years

5 minutes ago
 Emirates Racing Authority all set to welcome fans ..

Emirates Racing Authority all set to welcome fans back to UAE racecourses for 20 ..

35 minutes ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed leads UAE delegation to Middl ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed leads UAE delegation to Middle East Green Initiative Summit ..

1 hour ago
 UAE calls for stability in Sudan, emphasises suppo ..

UAE calls for stability in Sudan, emphasises support for people

2 hours ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Kuwait Crown Princ ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Kuwait Crown Prince at Middle East Green Initiat ..

2 hours ago
 UAE National Arabian Horse Championship commences ..

UAE National Arabian Horse Championship commences Tuesday

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.