Tesla ends above $1 tn in value, Dow and S&P 500 at records

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :Both the Dow and S&P 500 finished at all-time records Monday, extending a bullish run on good earnings while Tesla shot above $1 trillion in market value.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended up 0.2 percent at 35,743.

78, its second straight record, and the broad-based S&P 500 climbed 0.5 percent to 4,566.92, its second record in three sessions.

The tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 0.9 percent to 15,226.71, with Tesla surging 12.7 percent to become the latest tech giant to exceed $1 trillion in market capitalization.