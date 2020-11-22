UrduPoint.com
Tesla Factory Workers Exempt From California's New Virus Curfew

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sun 22nd November 2020 | 08:40 AM

San Francisco, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) :Tesla factory workers in California will be exempt from new coronavirus restrictions taking effect Saturday in the state because they are considered essential, after CEO Elon Musk feuded with authorities over an earlier shutdown.

"The limited stay-at-home order does not apply to employees deemed essential workers -- manufacturing is listed as an essential workforce," said California's Department of Public Health, specifying in particular transport products and equipment.

The exemption will allow Tesla's auto assembly plant to avoid a new curfew across much of California while continuing to abide by a health plan already in place.

The 10:00 pm to 5:00 am stay-at-home order, apart from essential activities, will take effect Saturday evening and remain in force through December 21.

Some 94 percent of the population is affected by the curfew, including residents of Alameda, where the electric car manufacturer's plant is located.

