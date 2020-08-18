UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tesla Korea Ordered To Revise Unfair Clauses

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 01:30 PM

Tesla Korea ordered to revise unfair clauses

SEJONG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :South Korea's antitrust regulator said Tuesday it has ordered the local unit of Tesla Motors Inc. to revise unfair contract terms.

The order came after some customers filed a complaint with the Korea Fair Trade Commission, alleging that the unfair terms violated a law that protects consumers' rights.

One of the unfair terms was that Tesla Korea would return 100,000 won (US$84) of commission fees in compensation if a vehicle is damaged during a delivery.

Tesla Korea abolished such unfair terms on March 27 and revised contract terms to let the company pay compensation in case of damage to vehicles in transit, the commission said.

Tesla Korea said it had no immediate comments on the issue.

Tesla sold 7,079 vehicles in South Korea in the first half of the year, a sharp hike from 422 units in the same period of last year, according to data from Tesla.

In June, the U.S. electric carmaker said it delivered a record high number of 2,827 units on a monthly basis, sharply up from 121 units a year ago, helped by higher demand for the Model 3.

Among foreign carmakers, Tesla ranked fourth in terms of sales last month, following Mercedes-Benz with 7,672 units, BMW's 4,069 and Audi's 3,401, according to the Korea automobile Importers and Distributors Association.

Related Topics

Company Vehicles Vehicle Same South Korea March June From Audi BMW Tesla

Recent Stories

Cebu Pacific to resume domestic passenger flights ..

17 minutes ago

‘Visits from Bait Al Oud’ marks its seventh vi ..

1 hour ago

Govt committed to make Pakistan polio free country ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan records major decline in Coronavirus

1 hour ago

Pakistan, England secure 13 points after second Te ..

1 hour ago

FM says Pakistan stands as proud partner of Sri La ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.