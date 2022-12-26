UrduPoint.com

Tesla Launches 10,000th Supercharger In Chinese Mainland

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 26, 2022 | 02:00 PM

Tesla launches 10,000th supercharger in Chinese mainland

SHANGHAI, Dec. 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2022 ) :Tesla launched its 10,000th supercharger in the Chinese mainland on Monday, the U.S. carmaker said.

The supercharger is located under the Oriental Pearl Tower, a landmark building in Shanghai's financial hub of Lujiazui.

The company saw its 9,000th supercharger in the Chinese mainland put into operation in September this year in central China's Hunan Province.

In November, Tesla's Shanghai Gigafactory delivered 100,291 electric vehicles, hitting a fresh monthly high.

In the first 11 months of 2022, the Shanghai factory delivered more than 650,000 electric vehicles.

Related Topics

China Company Vehicles Shanghai Hub September November Tesla

Recent Stories

UAE’s Office of AI, Samsung to launch latest edi ..

UAE’s Office of AI, Samsung to launch latest edition of ‘Samsung Innovation ..

43 seconds ago
 Dubai Customs’ Air Cargo Centers deal with 81.16 ..

Dubai Customs’ Air Cargo Centers deal with 81.162 items of goods in 11 months

9 minutes ago
 TECNO collaborates with Pro Photographer Rankin to ..

TECNO collaborates with Pro Photographer Rankin to demonstrate the camera prowes ..

12 minutes ago
 TECNO Emerges as a leading Gen Z brand in Pakistan ..

TECNO Emerges as a leading Gen Z brand in Pakistan with a focus on Style Stateme ..

21 minutes ago
 FIA allowed time for arguments in Dania Shah's bai ..

FIA allowed time for arguments in Dania Shah's bail plea

53 minutes ago
 Gen (retd) Bajwa assisted Imran Khan in elections, ..

Gen (retd) Bajwa assisted Imran Khan in elections, Senate: President Alvi

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.