UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tesla Mints Nickel Deal With Aussie Mining Giant

Sumaira FH 26 seconds ago Thu 22nd July 2021 | 08:30 AM

Tesla mints nickel deal with Aussie mining giant

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2021 ) :Anglo-Australian mining firm BHP said Thursday it had reached a deal to provide Tesla with supplies of nickel -- a metal vital in producing high-powered batteries for electric cars.

Under the agreement, the innovative carmaker will lock in supplies from a mine in Western Australia, one of the world's largest sources.

Most nickel today is used in the production of stainless steel.

But demand for the metal is projected to explode over the next decade, as electric vehicles become more common.

Mercurial Tesla CEO Elon Musk has previously voiced concern about future nickel shortages -- which could put a break on the efficiency and storage capacity of batteries, as well as making them more costly to produce.

BHP chief commercial officer Vandita Pant predicted demand will "grow by over 500 percent over the next decade" in large part thanks to the nickel-for-batteries business.

No details of the duration or value of the deal were disclosed.

Related Topics

World Australia Business Vehicles Elon Musk From Agreement Tesla

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Algeria exchange E ..

8 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Tunisia exchange E ..

9 hours ago

DEWA issues Handbook of Electricity and Water Cons ..

13 hours ago

5th Al Dhaid Date Festival kicks off tomorrow

16 hours ago

UAE announces 1,506 new COVID-19 cases, 1,484 reco ..

17 hours ago

Floods in central China claim 12 victims, 200,00 e ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.