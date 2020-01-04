Tesla reports solid Q4 auto deliveries, extending streak

New York, Jan 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2020 ) :Electric automaker Tesla saw a late year surge after a bumpy start to 2019, posting a jump in car deliveries in the final three months, the company said Friday.

The firm founded by controversial entrepreneur Elon Musk delivered 112,000 vehicles in the quarter ending December 31, a nearly 23 percent from the same three-month period of 2018.

The positive results contrasted with those of conventional auto giants like General Motors and Fiat Chrysler that on Friday reported middling sales which pressured their share prices.

But Tesla shares rallied further on the news, the latest in a run of better performance reflected in strong third-quarter earnings in October, a splashy launch of a new SUV design in November and the successful ramp-up of a Chinese car factory earlier this week.

Things have improved considerably from the early part of 2019 when US securities regulators sought to sanction Musk for violating a settlement over his August 2018 statements on Twitter tied to a quickly-aborted effort to take the company private.

In April, Musk and the Securities Exchange Commission settled the matter, imposing clearer guidelines on topics Musk should avoid on social media, including statements about acquisitions, mergers, new products and production numbers.

Since then, Musk has "toned down significantly" in his leadership style, said CFRA Research analyst Garrett Nelson in an email to AFP. "The perception among investors is that he's more operationally focused that he was previously.

"Tesla's execution in bringing the China factory online was impressive and Musk recently provided more clarity regarding its product pipeline that has given investors a greater degree of confidence in the future growth of the company."