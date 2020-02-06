UrduPoint.com
Tesla Shares Dive, Giving Back Some Gains From Rally

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 01:40 AM

New York, Feb 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :Tesla shares dived around 20 percent in early afternoon trading Wednesday, giving back some of the gains the electric-car maker racked up since October.

Shares stood at $723.92, down 18.3 percent around 1835 GMT, reversing a nearly unbroken trend over the last four months that accelerated this week when the stock jumped more than 36 percent in a two-day surge.

Tesla's rally has followed a period of solid performance that has seen it meet key benchmarks on production of its all-electric cars and the opening of a plant in China, a crucial market.

But Canaccord Genuity downgraded Tesla from "buy" to "hold," while maintaining a $750 target for the stock.

"We see a balanced risk reward for investors to lock in profits," Cancaccord said in a note.

"Just as we observed a clear buy signal coming into 2020, we see the risk of China's coronavirus as a clear headwind to the Shanghai facility, suggesting a more pragmatic position."And J.J. Kinahan, chief market strategist at TD Ameritrade, warned of "incredible volatility.""When I first started trading futures, an old guy said to me, "Be careful of chocolate covered hand-grenades," Kinahan said. "That's a little bit how I feel about Tesla at the moment."

