New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :Tesla shares plunged Wednesday as the electric car maker reported a bigger-than-expected loss despite notching record car deliveries.

Tesla reported a second-quarter loss of $408 million, or $1.12 per share, compared to the loss of 40 cents forecast by analysts. Shares tumbled 10 percent to $238.39 in after-hours trading.