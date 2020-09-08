Tesla shares slide 15% as tech shares slump again

New York, Sept 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :Tech shares were heading for another rout in US trading early Tuesday amid worries about runaway equity valuations as Tesla plunged 15 percent in its latest pullback.

About 10 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 1.6 percent at 27,689.43.

The broad-based S&P 500 shed 1.9 percent to 3,360.66, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index lost 3.0 percent to 10,975.59, its third straight decline after hitting a record Wednesday.

The drop in Tesla came after the S&P 500 did not add the electric car company to its index late last week, disappointing investors who had acquired shares in anticipation of the move.