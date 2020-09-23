UrduPoint.com
Tesla Sues US Government Over Tariffs On Chinese Imports

Faizan Hashmi 27 seconds ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 09:50 PM

Tesla sues US government over tariffs on Chinese imports

New York, Sept 23 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :Electric car manufacturer Tesla has filed a lawsuit against US President Donald Trump's administration, aiming to end tariffs imposed on certain parts imported from China.

The lawsuit, filed Monday in the New York-based Court of International Trade, says the tariffs imposed on a list of products amid a wider trade dispute between Washington and Beijing are "unlawful."

More Stories From Miscellaneous

