Tesla To Invest About $5 Billion In Mexico Plant: Government

Faizan Hashmi Published March 01, 2023 | 11:30 AM

Tesla to invest about $5 billion in Mexico plant: government

Mexico City, March 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :American electric car maker Tesla will invest about $5 billion in a massive new factory in the northern Mexican city of Monterrey, a senior government official said Tuesday.

The move, which has yet to be confirmed by Tesla, would be a major boost to Mexico's hopes of benefiting from US companies choosing nearby countries over Asia for their manufacturing operations.

"We brought to Mexico an investment of more or less $5 billion for the construction of the largest electric vehicle plant in the world," Martha Delgado, undersecretary for multilateral affairs and human rights, said in a video posted on Twitter.

"I'm going to Austin, Texas, to witness the announcement @Telsa CEO @elonmusk will make about their investments in 2023," she added in a text accompanying a video from the Mexico City airport.

Earlier Tuesday, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador announced that Tesla was going to open a plant in Monterrey, northern Mexico, about 200 kilometers (120 miles) from the US border.

The factory was expected to be "very big" and would bring "a considerable investment and many jobs," he said.

Lopez Obrador said Tesla would give more details on Wednesday, including addressing the problem of water scarcity in Monterrey, an industrial powerhouse home to transnational firms.

In discussions with Elon Musk, the Tesla chief "was very receptive, understanding our concerns," with measures expected to include the use of recycled water, the president said.

