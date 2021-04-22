UrduPoint.com
Tesla Urged To Respect Consumers' Legitimate Rights

Thu 22nd April 2021

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :U.S. car manufacturer Tesla was urged to respect the legitimate rights and interests of consumers following its apology for its attitude toward customer complaints.

Respecting consumer rights is the prime prerequisite for companies' operations, the China Consumers Association (CCA) said on Wednesday.

Enterprises need to pay attention to consumers' complaints in a sincere manner and offer them reasonable explanations and effective solutions, said the CCA.

It added that carmakers should use their professional knowledge for strict self-inspection, and technological advantages should not be an obstacle to solving problems.

Consumers also need to defend their rights in accordance with the law and avoid aggressive behaviors, according to the CCA.

