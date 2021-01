SHANGHAI, Jan. 18 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :U.S. electric carmaker Tesla started delivering its Model Y, built in China, on Monday.

On Jan. 7, 2020, Tesla launched the project to manufacture Model Y vehicles in the Shanghai gigafactory, its first overseas plant outside the United States. The China-made model went on sales on Jan. 1.