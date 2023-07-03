Open Menu

Tesla's Vehicle Deliveries Up 83 Pct In Q2

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 03, 2023 | 12:50 PM

Tesla's vehicle deliveries up 83 pct in Q2

SAN FRANCISCO, July 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2023 ) --:The U.S. electric carmaker Tesla delivered 466,140 vehicles in the second quarter of 2023, up 83 percent year on year, said the company's report Sunday.

About 96 percent of the deliveries were those of its Model Y crossover and Model 3 entry-level sedan, it said.

Meanwhile, Tesla said it produced 479,700 vehicles in the second quarter, up from 258,580 a year earlier, beating analysts' expectations.

