Test /examination To Recruit Female Primary/junior Teachers On April 04, AJK Education Deptt

Test /examination to recruit female Primary/junior teachers on April 04, AJK Education Deptt

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) : Mar 29 (APP):Interview of the candidates, who have successfully qualified written test /examination under the National Testing Service (NTS) for recruitment of female Primary and junior teachers for induction in elementary and secondary education AJK would be held in offices of their respective districts on April 4, 2021, it was officially said.

These test/examinations were to be held on March 29 – Monday, according to Special Secretary Elementary and Secondary Education, AJK government.

"The candidates who have passed NTS examination for female primary and junior teachers have been directed to consult the offices of districts and divisional education officers of their respective districts for taking schedule for the interview and ensure their physical appearance in the interview as per schedule given by the district and divisional education officers of their respective districts", an official proclamation issued in the State metropolis on Monday said.

It continued that due to increasing numbers of the successful candidates, call letters for interview could not be serve to the candidates individually.

The official proclamation further said that in case of non participation of any candidate in the interview the concerned candidate will be responsible himself.

"No TA/DA will be admissible for interview. Individually. Ends / APP / AHR.

