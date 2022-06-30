UrduPoint.com

Texans Mourn Migrants Who Died In Sweltering Truck Tragedy

Muhammad Irfan Published June 30, 2022 | 08:50 AM

Texans mourn migrants who died in sweltering truck tragedy

San Antonio, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2022 ) :Texas residents gathered under a scorching sun on Wednesday to mourn the 53 migrants who died this week after they were abandoned in a trailer in soaring temperatures, leaving tokens of flowers, candles and bottles of water.

The mourners, several of whom said they or their loved ones had also migrated to the United States illegally, gathered at the site in San Antonio where the truck was found on Monday to erect large wooden crosses and pay their respects.

Immigration authorities have said 53 people died, many of dehydration and heatstroke after they were shut inside the trailer with no water during a day when ambient temperatures rose to 103 degrees Fahrenheit (39.4 degrees Celsius).

Eleven others are still being treated in local hospitals, authorities said.

"All of this breaks my heart because I have family who have been through the same thing," said Veronica Vazquez, 37.

"All my cousins, my uncles, came to the United States illegally, some over the river and others through the desert," she said.

Roberto Alvarez, who lives in the area, brought roses and candles.

The 48-year-old himself came to the United States as an undocumented immigrant.

"You put yourself a little bit in their place... because you also lived through it," he said.

According to Francisco Garduno, head of Mexico's National Migration Institute, the dead included 27 Mexicans, 14 Hondurans, seven Guatemalans, and two Salvadorans.

The nationalities of the other three were not yet revealed.

Four men have been arrested and charged over the incident so far, according to a statement from the district attorney's office of western Texas.

The office said a 45-year-old named Homero Zamorano had been arrested at the scene, where he was spotted "hiding in the brush after attempting to abscond."He was also spotted on surveillance footage driving the truck at an immigration checkpoint, the statement said, adding that he has been charged with one count of alien smuggling resulting in death, and faces life in prison or execution if convicted.

Garduno said the suspected driver had initially pretended to be one of the survivors.

Related Topics

Dead Water Driver Died San Antonio Same United States Mexico SITE Family All From

Recent Stories

Police launch crackdown against illegal weapons

Police launch crackdown against illegal weapons

8 hours ago
 Senator Rubina Khalid appreciates Maritime Affairs ..

Senator Rubina Khalid appreciates Maritime Affairs projects in Gwadar

8 hours ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi's Literary Commit ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi's Literary Committee organized "One Evening wit ..

9 hours ago
 AJK PM announces Rs.100 million relief for Afghan ..

AJK PM announces Rs.100 million relief for Afghan quake victims

9 hours ago
 Suspect held with 30 litre raw liquor

Suspect held with 30 litre raw liquor

9 hours ago
 Pindi Police tightens noose against drug pushers

Pindi Police tightens noose against drug pushers

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.