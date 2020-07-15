UrduPoint.com
Texans Receiver Stills Arrested At Protest: Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 10:00 PM

Texans receiver Stills arrested at protest: reports

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :Houston Texans wide receiver Kenny Stills was among 87 people arrested outside the home of Kentucky's attorney general while protesting over the death of Breonna Taylor, according to reports on Wednesday.

Stills was among those facing a felony charge of intimidating a participant in a legal process and misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct and criminal trespass for actions late on Tuesday outside the home of Daniel Cameron, according to the Louisville Courier-Journal and local television stations.

Police said all of those taken into custody were given the chance to leave before arrests were made.

The group was demanding charges be brought against three Louisville Metro Police officers involved in the fatal shooting of Taylor in her apartment in March while serving a no-knock narcotics search warrant. One of those involved was fired but two others remain on the force.

Weeks of protest have followed calling for charges against the police officers, who found no drugs in Taylor's apartment.

Stills, 28, is preparing for his eighth NFL campaign, having debuted with New Orleans in 2013. He was traded to Miami in March 2015 and then dealt to the Texans last August. He caught 40 passes for 561 yards and four touchdowns last season.

