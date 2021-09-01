UrduPoint.com

Texas Abortion Law 'blatantly Violates' US Constitutional Rights: Biden

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 09:50 PM

Texas abortion law 'blatantly violates' US constitutional rights: Biden

Washington, Sept 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :President Joe Biden said Wednesday that tough new legal restrictions on abortion in Texas "blatantly" counter constitutional rights under the Supreme Court's landmark Roe v. Wade ruling.

"This extreme Texas law blatantly violates the constitutional right established under Roe v. Wade and upheld as precedent for nearly half a century," Biden said in a statement.

"My administration is deeply committed to the constitutional right established in Roe v. Wade nearly five decades ago and will protect and defend that right."

Related Topics

Century Supreme Court

Recent Stories

German man tried for spying on parliament for Russ ..

German man tried for spying on parliament for Russians

1 minute ago
 7 development schemes worth Rs 137.114b approved

7 development schemes worth Rs 137.114b approved

1 minute ago
 Italian FA chief says curbing transfer excesses af ..

Italian FA chief says curbing transfer excesses after pandemic damage

1 minute ago
 From delivery man to AC Milan: Messias says 'dream ..

From delivery man to AC Milan: Messias says 'dreams come true'

1 minute ago
 Committee on Price Control to Be Established in Af ..

Committee on Price Control to Be Established in Afghanistan Amid Spike in Prices ..

1 minute ago
 Armeena Khan annoyed with fake trolls on Twitter

Armeena Khan annoyed with fake trolls on Twitter

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.