UrduPoint.com

Texas Bans Social Networks Booting Users Over Politics

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 10th September 2021 | 08:50 AM

Texas bans social networks booting users over politics

San Francisco, Sept 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :Texas on Thursday made it illegal for popular social media platforms to ban users "simply based on their political viewpoints." Political conservatives have accused Facebook, Twitter and other social media giants of stifling their voices, providing no evidence to support the claims.

Social media platforms have consistently defended themselves against such accusations.

Former US president Donald Trump was booted from Facebook and Twitter after a group of his supporters attacked the Capitol in January in an attempt to prevent his rightly elected successor from taking office.

People died during the attack, and there were concerns Trump would use social media to incite further violence.

"Social media websites have become our modern-day public square," Texas governor Greg Abbott said after signing the bill into law on Thursday.

"They are a place for healthy public debate where information should be able to flow freely - but there is a dangerous movement by social media companies to silence conservative viewpoints and ideas." The law bars social media platforms with more than 50 million users from banning people based on their political viewpoints.

The law was expected to run afoul of Constitutional rights of private businesses to decide what is voiced on their platforms.

"This bill abandons conservative values, violates the First Amendment, and forces websites to host obscene, antisemitic, racist, hateful, and otherwise awful content," said Steve DelBianco, president of NetChoice trade association.

"Moderation of user posts is crucial to keeping the internet safe for Texas families, but this bill would put the Texas government in charge of content policies."

Related Topics

Attack Internet Governor Social Media Facebook Twitter Trump Died January Media From Government Million

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 10th September 202 ..

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 10th September 2021

37 minutes ago
 Sheikha Fatima congratulates Razan Al Mubarak for ..

Sheikha Fatima congratulates Razan Al Mubarak for being elected IUCN President

9 hours ago
 Governor condoles over demise of Yousafzai

Governor condoles over demise of Yousafzai

8 hours ago
 Renowned journalist Rahimullah Yousafzai passes aw ..

Renowned journalist Rahimullah Yousafzai passes away

8 hours ago
 UN General Assembly Will See 83 World Leaders Comi ..

UN General Assembly Will See 83 World Leaders Coming to New York In-Person - Pre ..

8 hours ago
 Moscow Hopes US to Avoid Desire to Expand Agenda o ..

Moscow Hopes US to Avoid Desire to Expand Agenda of Strategic Stability Talks - ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.