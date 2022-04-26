UrduPoint.com

Texas Court Stays Execution Of Mother Of 14: Lawyers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 26, 2022 | 08:20 AM

Texas court stays execution of mother of 14: lawyers

Houston, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) :A court in Texas on Monday stayed the execution of Melissa Lucio, a mother of 14, who was due to be put to death on April 27 for the 2007 murder of her two-year-old daughter after a controversial trial.

Pregnant with twins at the time, Lucio was immediately suspected by police after her daughter Mariah's body was found at the family home covered in bruises.

Lucio, 53, claims a confession was coerced by police during a five-hour interrogation and that the toddler's death was actually caused by an accidental fall down a staircase.

Her case has been championed by the Innocence Project, which fights for the wrongly convicted, and reality tv star Kim Kardashian, who has urged Texas Governor Greg Abbott to grant clemency for Lucio.

"The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals has just issued a Stay of Execution for Melissa Lucio" and ordered a lower court to consider new evidence, her lawyers said in a statement.

Lucio, who was due to be executed by lethal injection, said: "I am grateful the court has given me the chance to live and prove my innocence. Mariah is in my heart today and always." Mariah had a physical disability which made her unsteady while walking, according to Lucio's defense, and which could have explained her fall.

The defense also argued that the bruises could have been caused by a blood circulation disorder.

"Melissa is entitled to a new, fair trial," Lucio's lawyer Tivon Schardl said in a statement.

None of Lucio's children had accused her of being violent.

Her life marred by both physical and sexual assault, drug addiction and financial insecurity, Lucio was immediately suspected by police and questioned at length just hours after Mariah's death.

After saying "that she hadn't done it nearly a hundred times," at 3:00 am, Lucio made a "completely extorted" confession, according to Sabrina Van Tassel, director of the hit documentary "The State of Texas vs. Melissa," which came out in 2020.

The documentary sparked widespread interest in the case, causing a movement to coalesce around Lucio.

Along with tweets to her legions of followers from Kardashian, Lucio also won support from some 80 Texas lawmakers, including Republicans -- traditionally defenders of capital punishment -- who demanded authorities call off the execution.

Lucio would have been the first Hispanic woman to be sentenced to death in Texas -- the US state that has executed the most people in the 21st century and the most women, putting six to death.

It is rare for women to be executed in the United States, with only 17 put to death since 1976, when the Supreme Court reinstated capital punishment, according to the Death Penalty Information Center.

"It would have been a historic injustice for her to be executed for a crime that she didn't commit -- a crime that, in fact, never happened," executive director of the non-profit Texas Defender Service, Burke Butler, told AFP.

Related Topics

Murder Century Supreme Court Police Governor Lawyers Van United States April Criminals Women 2020 Family TV From Blood Court

Recent Stories

US Canceled Meeting of Elbe Ceremony, Did Not Part ..

US Canceled Meeting of Elbe Ceremony, Did Not Participate in Moscow - Russian Of ..

8 hours ago
 All political parties sit together to bring electo ..

All political parties sit together to bring electoral reforms: Javed Latif

8 hours ago
 Rheinmetall Requests Berlin's Approval to Send Tan ..

Rheinmetall Requests Berlin's Approval to Send Tanks to Ukraine - Reports

8 hours ago
 Lahore police striving to recover Dua Zehra: DIG

Lahore police striving to recover Dua Zehra: DIG

8 hours ago
 Chief Minister Punjab reviews law & order situatio ..

Chief Minister Punjab reviews law & order situation, Ramazan package implementat ..

8 hours ago
 IGP takes notice of killing of two persons in Mand ..

IGP takes notice of killing of two persons in Mandi Bahauddin

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.