Texas executes inmate convicted of murder

Washington, Sept 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) :The US state of Texas executed an inmate on Tuesday, nine years after he took part in a week-long crime spree that included two murders.

Mark Soliz, 37, was pronounced dead at 6:32 pm (2332 GMT), the Texas Department of Criminal Justice said in a statement.

In his last words, Soliz apologized "for the grief and the pain that I caused," the statement said.

In June 2010, Soliz, who had already been convicted of theft several times, stole several weapons during a robbery with an accomplice named Jose Ramos.

The following week, the two men robbed several people, wounded a man and killed the driver of a delivery truck in a parking lot. That same day, the crime spree ended when they broke into the home of a 61-year-old woman and murdered her.

At his 2012 trial, Soliz's attorneys pointed to his difficult childhood, and his impaired mental state due to fetal alcohol syndrome.

Nevertheless, it took less than an hour for the jury to sentencehim to death.