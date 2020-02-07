UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Texas Executes Man Convicted Of Killing Five Family Members

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 11:10 AM

Texas executes man convicted of killing five family members

Washington, Feb 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :Texas Thursday executed a man who killed five family members including two of his children in 2002 during what his defence argued was a delirium induced by crack cocaine.

Abel Ochoa, 47, was administered a lethal injection at the Huntsville penitentiary north of Houston and was pronounced dead at 6:48 pm (0048 GMT Friday), Texas prison officials said.

According to court documents, on a Sunday morning after church in August 2002 Ochoa asked his wife for money to buy crack cocaine. Following an argument, she relented and gave him $10.

After smoking the drug Ochoa went into the house, grabbed a gun and shot his wife, their two daughters - ages nine months and seven years old - his father-in-law and a sister-in-law.

Another sister-in-law survived the shooting but lost a kidney.

Arrested soon after while driving his wife's car, Ochoa told the officer "that the gun he used was at his house on the table, that he could not handle the stress anymore, and that he had gotten tired of his life," according to court documents.

"I want to apologize to my in-laws for causing all this emotional pain," were among Ochoa's final words.

Ochoa's lawyers made a final request Wednesday to the US Supreme Court to halt the execution, arguing that Texas prison authorities had refused to let their client film an interview to accompany a request for pardon.

Ochoa is the third person executed in the United States since the start of the year, and the second in Texas.

Related Topics

Dead Supreme Court Film And Movies Lawyers Car Wife Man Buy Huntsville Houston United States Money August Sunday Church Family All Court

Recent Stories

Pakistan bowls first against Bangladesh

7 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 7, 2020 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Suroor bin Mohammed, Mansour bin Zayed, Theyab bin ..

10 hours ago

UN official hails UAE&#039;s hosting of tenth Worl ..

10 hours ago

Joshua set for bout at Tottenham: promoter

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.