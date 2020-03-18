UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Texas Execution Stayed Due To Coronavirus

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 10:50 AM

Texas execution stayed due to coronavirus

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :A US court has ordered a 60-day stay of an execution scheduled for Wednesday in Texas because of the novel coronavirus.

A Texas court rejected John Hummel's appeals arguments on Monday, but in the end still granted him relief.

"We have also determined that the execution should be stayed in light of the current health crisis and the enormous resources needed to address the execution," the ruling said.

Hummel, 44, was sentenced to the death penalty for the 2009 killings of his pregnant wife, their five-year-old daughter and his father-in-law.

He was scheduled to receive a lethal injection at a prison in Huntsville, Texas.

Like every execution, Hummel's would involve many people -- prison guards, lawyers, witnesses, his family and that of the victims -- to be present, at a time when health authorities have warned against large gatherings in order to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.

There are still other executions scheduled throughout the country, including another in Texas on March 25.

Lawyers in those cases will also likely appeal on the grounds of preventing the spread of COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus.

The United States, where several states and cities are currently undertaking intense isolation measures, registered its 100th death from the novel coronavirus Tuesday, out of at least 6,300 confirmed cases.

Related Topics

Lawyers Wife Huntsville United States March Family From Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 18 March 2020

38 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

UAE announces 15 new cases of COVID-19

8 hours ago

UAE&#039;s iconic landmarks go green in celebratio ..

10 hours ago

Bulgaria locks down largest ski resort over virus

11 hours ago

EU leaders mull shutting Europe border

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.