Texas, Florida Slow Reopening As Virus Cases Surge

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 27th June 2020 | 09:20 AM

Texas, Florida slow reopening as virus cases surge

Houston, June 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2020 ) :Texas and Florida imposed other measures on Friday to combat a surge in coronavirus cases that has put the brakes on reopening the economies of two of the largest US states.

As warnings mounted worldwide over lifting lockdowns too soon, Southeast Asian leaders said the COVID-19 pandemic has swept away years of economic gains, particularly in tourism-driven and export-reliant countries such as Thailand and Vietnam.

Britons sweltering in a heat wave were told meanwhile to avoid packed beaches, and a major Australian city faced a surge in infections.

Paris's Orly airport reopened on Friday after closing three months ago, but traffic was thin and also briefly disrupted by climate protesters storming a runway.

More than 490,000 people worldwide have died from COVID-19 since it emerged in late last year, and the number of confirmed cases is expected to reach 10 million within the next week.

