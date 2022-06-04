UrduPoint.com

Texas Fugitive Dies In Shootout After Allegedly Killing Five

Muhammad Irfan Published June 04, 2022

Texas fugitive dies in shootout after allegedly killing five

Washington, June 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2022 ) :Texans breathed a sigh of relief on Friday after an escaped murderer suspected of killing five people while on the run was gunned down by police.

Gonzalo Artemio Lopez, 46, who was serving a life sentence for murder, staged a spectacular escape from a prison bus on May 12 and had been the subject of a massive manhunt ever since.

Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) spokesman Jason Clark said Lopez had escaped his restraints and sawed through a metal cage in which he was being held on the bus before assaulting the driver and fleeing.

He became the target of one of the largest manhunts in Texas history, involving local, state and Federal officers, and a $50,000 reward was offered for his capture.

The authorities became aware of his whereabouts after police were contacted on Thursday by someone who had not heard from relatives who were visiting a vacation home in Centerville.

When police went to the home, they discovered the bodies of an adult and four boys -- three brothers and their cousin, aged between 11 and 18, as well as their grandfather -- and put out an alert for a Chevy Silverado pickup truck that was missing from the residence.

The stolen truck was located later that evening in Jourdanton, about 200 miles (320 kilometers) from where Lopez escaped, authorities said, and was disabled with "spike strips." Lopez, who was armed with an AR-15 assault rifle and a handgun, was shot and killed during a gun battle with law enforcement, TDCJ spokesman Clark said.

"Those officers very swiftly shot and killed Lopez, bringing this whole ordeal to an end," Clark said.

"We are very saddened that the murders happened but we are breathing a sigh of relief that Lopez will not be able to hurt anyone else," he said.

