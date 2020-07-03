Texas governor issues order requiring face coverings in public spaces

Houston, July 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :Texas Governor Greg Abbott, a Republican and ally of US President Donald Trump, on Thursday issued an executive order requiring face coverings in public spaces.

The order applies to counties with 20 or more confirmed COVID-19 cases, Abbott's office said in statement.

The governor also banned gatherings of more than 10 people, and mandated social distancing of six feet (two meters).