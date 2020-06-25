UrduPoint.com
Texas Halts Re-opening As Virus Cases Soar: Governor

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 09:31 PM

Houston, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :Texas on Thursday halted steps to reopen its economy, the state governor said, after a rise in cases as the United States struggles to quell the disease.

"The State of Texas will pause any further phases to open Texas as the state responds to the recent increase in positive COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations," Governor Greg Abbott's office announced in a statement.

"The last thing we want to do as a state is go backwards and close down businesses. This temporary pause will help our state corral the spread," Abbott said, asking residents to wear masks and respect social distancing guidelines.

