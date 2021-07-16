UrduPoint.com
Texas Shooting Leaves One Police Officer Dead, Three Wounded

Umer Jamshaid 29 seconds ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 09:00 AM

Texas shooting leaves one police officer dead, three wounded

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :Four police officers were shot and one died Thursday after confronting someone barricaded in a house in a small town in west Texas, news reports said.

The shooting erupted in Levelland, which is about 30 miles (50 kilometers) west of the city of Lubbock, a Lubbock newspaper reported.

It was not immediately clear what triggered the standoff with an armed person barricaded inside a house in Levelland, said the Lubbock Avalanche Journal.

The paper said two of the wounded officers were in critical condition.

