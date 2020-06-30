UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Texas Testing Centers Drowning Under Virus Wave

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 07:50 AM

Texas testing centers drowning under virus wave

Houston, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :Armed with blankets and pillows, Texans wait in their cars for hours outside a testing center in Houston, one of the new COVID-19 epicenters in the US.

"I've been here since three in the morning," said Maria Solis to AFP. The 22-year-old has come to get tested for a second time, after her first came back positive, prompting her to quarantine for 14 days.

In two weeks, the situation in Houston, the fourth-largest city in the United States, has sharply declined -- as seen outside the United Memorial Medical Center Tidwell, a hospital in a residential neighborhood in north Houston.

"When I first got tested, there were no lines whatsoever and that was maybe two weeks ago," Solis said.

"I just went inside and it was maybe three cars, and now it's a big growing number. It's kind of scary." The spread of the coronavirus in Texas has taken a "swift and very dangerous turn," according to Republican governor Greg Abbott.

Everyone is watching the rate of infection, which is currently at 14 percent -- double what it was at the beginning of June.

Concerns have become so great that Houston is often compared to New York city, which has three times as many residents, at the start of the pandemic.

- Multiple attempts - Huge pickup trucks and ordinary sedans -- all the cars move one by one from the line through the white tents constructed in the hospital parking lot.

Some people came with their families, and more than one person has nodded off during the long wait.

Fernando Galvez, a medical student, joined the long line at 4:00 am.

After seven hours of waiting, he hopes that he can get tested this time, after multiple failed attempts over the past four days, despite his exhibiting symptoms -- sore throat and chest tightness.

The first day he tried to get a test, he arrived at 6:30 am. "There was no chance," the 24-year-old said. "So here I am again." He's been volunteering in a medical clinic and thinks he might have caught COVID-19 while working there.

Similarly, Raquel Smith, 48, works in the medical field and hopes to get tested for the first time. Her bosses requested that she get a test.

She arrived before 4:00 am, she told AFP.

"I'm a frontline worker so this is just recommended now, because of the high increase now in cases here," the respiratory therapist said.

More than 125,000 people have died of COVID-19 in the US, by far the hardest-hit country in the world.

Some Houstonians think the spiking case numbers across the southern and western United States should serve as a national wake-up call.

Bent over his cell phone, Pedro Balderas, 39, has also spent countless hours waiting in the line of cars. He thinks leaders should make wearing a mask -- a source of heated debate across the country -- mandatory.

"I think they'd help a whole lot," he said.

Related Topics

World Governor Student Died Houston New York United States June All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Colombian manager Pinto to take charge of UAE nati ..

7 hours ago

UAE announces gradual reopening of mosques, other ..

7 hours ago

All Ras Al Khaimah government staff to return to o ..

8 hours ago

Ajman government offices to resume work with 75 pe ..

8 hours ago

Flydubai announces &#039;Passenger Partnership&#03 ..

8 hours ago

Israel's Gantz says no annexation until after viru ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.