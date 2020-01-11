UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Texas Will Not Accept Refugees Anymore: Governor

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 11th January 2020 | 08:50 AM

Texas will not accept refugees anymore: governor

Houston, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2020 ) :Texas became the first US state Friday to declare it will not resettle refugees, responding to President Donald Trump's sustained crackdown on all immigration.

Governor Greg Abbott told the State Department that Texas has to dedicate its resources "to those who are already here, including refugees, migrants and the homeless -- indeed, all Texans." "Texas has carried more than its share in assisting the refugee resettlement process and appreciates that other states are vailable to help with these efforts," Abbott said in a letter addressed to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and published in US media.

The second-largest US state by population, Texas has resettled hundreds of thousands of refugees since the 1980s.

But the Trump administration has cracked down severely on accepting foreigners fleeing disasters and oppression, as well as other migrants and asylum-seekers, and Abbott has supported its tough policies.

In September the State Department set a ceiling of accepting 18,000 refugees for the fiscal year that began on October 1, down from 30,000 the previous year and the lowest level in over three decades.

In fiscal 2016, the final year of the previous administration of President Barack Obama, the country accepted 85,000 refugees.

The same month Trump told states and localities they had to explicitly consent to resettling refugees, whom the administration claims frequently become a burden on social services.

Ahead of a January 21 deadline to declare themselves, a State Department list showed Friday that 38 of the 50 states had announced they were open to resettling refugees.

According to World Relief, an organization which assists in refugee resettlement, four other states were also committed to resettlement, and more than 90 cities and counties had also declared themselves open.

Several refugee resettlement groups have sued to contest Trump's decision to give states and localities the ability to bar refugees, saying it violates the US Refugee Act of 1980.

Texas Democrats scolded Abbott for his decision.

Abbott "has completely submitted to bigotry and xenophobia," said Congressman Joaquin Castro.

"You're just doing Trump's racist and anti-immigrant bidding. I want all immigrants seeking refuge in America to know: Gov. Abbott doesn't speak for all Texans. You're welcome here" tweeted Representative Sylvia Garcia.

Related Topics

World Barack Obama Trump Castro Same January September October Democrats 2016 Media All From Refugee Share Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

PM, President strongly condemn Quetta blast that c ..

9 hours ago

Cubans Hopeful for 2nd 'Thaw' in Ties With America ..

8 hours ago

Khalid bin Zayed attends mass wedding in Al Ain

9 hours ago

Proper awareness, education needed to lure investo ..

8 hours ago

COAS reiterates Pakistan’s offer to Australia to ..

9 hours ago

PM’s nephew Hassan Niazi again falls in hot wate ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.