Texas Winter Storm, Blackout Death Toll Tops 100

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 04:20 PM

Texas winter storm, blackout death toll tops 100

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) : Last month's winter storm and widespread blackouts in the US state of Texas claimed at least 111 lives, according to newly revised figures.

Most of the victims fell prey to hypothermia, the Texas Department of State Health Services announced late Thursday.

The death toll may rise further as officials continue to investigate the causes of death associated with the severe February storm, which led to over 4 million customers in Texas going without electricity and drinking water for days due to subfreezing temperatures.

The latest toll now officially exceeds Hurricane Harvey in 2017, which claimed 68 lives in the Lone Star State.

The uncharacteristically severe winter conditions also led to deaths in neighboring Southern states, including Alabama, Arkansas, Kentucky, Oklahoma, and Tennessee.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

