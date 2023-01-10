(@FahadShabbir)

Washington, , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :The Transport General Authority (TGA) of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is taking part in the 102nd version of the Transportation Research board (TRB) conference, organized by TRB in Washington from January 8 - 12, 2023.

TGA delegation is headed by Eng. Fahd bin Suleiman Al-Baddah, Deputy Chairman of Operations and Digital Transformation department.

During its participation, TGA is showcasing, before thousands of specialists in the field of transport, Saudi Arabia's efforts in developing land, maritime and rail transport.

In this regard, Al-Baddah cited the city-to-city bus project, partnership between the public and private sectors in Saudi Arabia, improving the movement of pilgrims via the sacred places train, and the experience of transporting the recently-concluded Qatar world cup fans through shuttle trips.